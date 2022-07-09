Action film Mat Kilau can promote hatred towards minorities, says Sikh organisations

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A number of Sikh oganisations have expressed concerns with the potential outcome of a local box-office sensation revolving around Mat Kilau, a Malay warrior from the Malaysian state of Pahang.

Though released as a fictional action movie, the way nationalism is promoted in ‘Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan’ can cause a racial divide in a multi-racial country like Malaysia, according to a joint statement by three Sikh organisations.

“It has tendency to promote ill-will against the minorities as they are shown as oppressors and barbaric in the film,” according to a statement released by the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC), Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) and Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM). A copy of the statement was emailed to Asia Samachar. See below for the full text.

In a separate statement, the Malaysian chapter of humanitarian agency United Sikhs expressed concern that the hit film may cause religious and racial misunderstanding.

“While expressing appreciation for the film’s attempt to portray Malay struggles against British imperialism, the group said it was regretful that those from other races and religions were portrayed as villains,” it said. “In view of this, United Sikhs urged the Malaysian film industry not to produce other movies at the expense of hurting religious and racial sentiments.” See below for the full text.

In response to the United Sikhs statement, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) said in a statement released yesterday (July 8) that it will not stop or restrict production of work of art, but has urged the creative industry to be mindful of the ‘sensitivities of movie goers in this nation that is rich with various cultures and faiths’.

It added that it had supplied funding to the Mat Kilau filmmakers through the Digital Content Fund, which is aimed at providing a conducive post-production environment for the film’s development.

As of Thursday (June 30), one local media report said the local box-office phenomenon had grossed RM23.3 million in just seven days, according to information shared by the film’s studio and local cinema operators on social media.

FULL JOINT STATEMENT FROM MGC, SNSM AND KDM

Date: 08/07/2022

Subject: Film MAT KILAU has tendency to promote hatred towards minorities.

The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) had received complaints from some Sikh Gurdwara Committee Members about the film ‘MAT KILAU’. As a responsible organisation before it could act, the MGC President and the Secretary saw the film of the Malay warrior MAT KILAU on 6/07/2022.

The Film appears to rally Nationalism amongst the Malays. The common theme that runs through the film is fight for “Bangsa dan Agama” and for “Tanah Melayu”. This itself is not wrong. The Non-Malay characters are painted as Barbaric and evil. The film shows the Sikh soldiers who were employed by the British Army brutally attacking and maiming women, children and the elderly. In one scene the Sikh soldier is shown mercilessly kicking an expectant mother who is in advanced stage of pregnancy. Since throughout the film only Sikh soldiers were shown, this has resulted in the Sikh soldiers being seen as Barbaric. The Sikhs during the Mughal rule in India fought against oppression and never laid a hand on a woman, child or the elderly. During Mughal rule of India an invader Ahmad Shah Abdali from Afghanistan had invaded India a few times to plunder and when returning taking along hundreds, sometimes thousands of girls as slaves. It is recorded fact of History that the Sikhs would confront the returning Ahmad Shah Abdali forces and after freeing women would send them back honourably to their homes. In a recent example, during the Kashmir riots about 2 years ago, curfew was imposed throughout Kashmir. Some about 30 Muslim college girls took shelter in a Gurdwara amongst others and asked for help to be sent home as they were from other states. The Sikhs made arrangements for their transport and putting their lives in danger sent the girls personally to their homes to ensure they were safe and giving transport to others. This was reported in major Indian and Pakistan Newspapers and there were photos of reunion of the girls with their families. See Quotations below:

“Sikh provide sanctuary to Kashmiris caught in ‘revenge’ attacks (Al Jazeera, 22 Feb 2019)

They were welcomed by volunteers from the Sikh Community, who fed them, gave them shelter in a Sikh Temple (called “Gurdwara”) and arranged transport for them to go back to their homes. The Sikh volunteers gave us food and accommodation and arranged 13 vehicles for more than 100 of us to go home together, Shabad said”.

From article “Restored our Faith in Humanity: Kasmiris thank Sikhs for help”.

(https://www.thequint.com/news/india) by Aditya Menon updated 21/Feb 2019

The way Nationalism is promoted in MAT KILAU film can cause a racial divide in a multi-racial country like Malaysia. It has tendency to promote ill-will against the minorities as they are shown as oppressors and Barbaric in the film. The film makers should have been more responsible and portray the true history and not add fiction to portray the Non-Malays as Barbaric and Inhumane. The minorities can be easy targets if feelings of the majority were aroused due to misinformation contained in the film. History books show that the rebellion was led by Tok Gajah, Mat Kilau, Dato Bahaman etc. against the British who were assisted by some Malay chiefs and the Sultan. In Serambi Dakwah (Friday June 5, 2009) is stated: “Unfortunately, the Sultan himself welcomed their (British) arrival having been taken in by their convincing promises”. In the book “The Sikh Police Contingent” by Karam Singh PBS, it is recorded: In January 1891, Tengku Mahmud (the Sultan’s eldest son and the regent) with about 200 followers and the British with 60 Sikh Policemen, erected 2 stockades in Semantan area against the rebels; In May 1892, Tengku Ali (sultan’s second son) with 300 men captured Batu Hempar killing one of Bahaman’s sons. These instances show that it was not a Malay versus Non-Malay fight as portrayed by the film. A lot of Malay chiefs had joined the British in fight and rebelled against taxation imposed. The film makers should understand that we are living in a multi-racial country. There is no colonial master anymore. Malays are no more colonised and are in power. Thus, the theme of the film is out of place especially as it is claimed as fiction. They should have been guided by the Rukun Negara and promote unity in the film. The film has a tendency to promote racial divide amongst the various races. This is a disservice to the Nation done by the film makers. We call upon the film makers to act responsibly and not to produce films which are historically wrong and have tendency to divide the races in our multi-cultural and multi-religious country

This MGC statement is issued jointly with the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) and the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM).

Signed: Jagir Singh, President, Malaysian Gurdwaras Council

FULL STATEMENT FROM UNITED SIKHS MALAYSIA

We at UNITED SIKHS MALAYSIA humbly advise that the new local movie, MAT KILAU which is supposedly a historical film, has fictional components that may create religious and racial misunderstanding.

The film is inspired by the Malaysian historical figure Mat Kilau (1865-1970) who fought against British imperialism in Pahang. The film shows the spirit of the Malays, who are determined to defend Tanah Melayu.

However, regretfully it portrays members of other race and religion as villains. We believe this can lead to a racial disharmony. In particular, we note that turbaned-Sikhs who were British soldiers in the movie were portrayed to have laid hands on old folks, children, and helpless citizens. These parts were added by the producers to make a compelling storyline.

The Sikh code of practice prohibits laying hands on old folks, children, women and helpless citizens even during war.

Whilst the controversial scenes in the movie were fictional, it is distasteful and hurts the sentiments of Sikhs.

We humbly urge the Malaysian Film Industry NOT to produce movies at the expense of hurting religious and racial sentiments and those which have the potential to create religious and racial misunderstanding.

(Dated: 7 July 2022)

