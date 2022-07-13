Sikh woman prevented from appearing in exam for wearing kara – Report

Kara – Photo: Ethnic Jewel Art

A Delhi state recruitment board should not have stopped a Sikh woman wearing a kara from sitting for an important examination, a court ruled.

The Delhi High Court has held as unsustainable a Sikh woman candidate being prevented from appearing in a competitive examination till she removed her metallic kara (bangle) despite reaching the examination centre before the closing time in terms of the admit card, reported PTI.

The petitioner, who challenged the denial of permission to her to appear in the PGT-Economics (Female) examination, argued that the authorities’ action cannot be sustained based on their defence that there was already a notification informing the candidate desirous of wearing a kara and/or kirpan, to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time as such notification was notified only two days after the examination was held.

Justice Rekha Palli said that it was highly unfortunate that a specialised body like the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), which regularly holds examinations with a large number of Sikh candidates, did not take timely action to inform the candidates that if they were desirous of wearing a kara and/or kirpan, they were required to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time, the report added.

The court thus directed DSSSB to ensure that adequate notice, which is well in advance, is given concerning the additional requirement to reach the examination centre one hour before the reporting time in case a candidate is wearing a kara and/or kirpan so that no undue hardship is caused to them.

The board has been tasked to recruit capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews, according to its website.

