Sawaran Singh (1946 – 2022), Ipoh / Formerly Malim Nawar

SAWARAN SINGH S/O FUJAH SINGH
24.5.1946 – 13.7.2022
(Ipoh; Formerly from Malim Nawar)
Deeply missed by
Wife: Balwant Kaur d/o Maggar Singh
Children / Spouses
- Dr. Narinderjit Singh / Sangeet Kaur
- Rajinderjit Singh / Parveender Kaur
- Surinderjit Kaur / Jeetanraj Singh
Grandchildren:
- Mannvir Rajj Singh
- Prithvii Rajj Singh
- Harkrishan Singh
- Rajeev Singh
- Amisha Kaur
Brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: 1.30pm, 14 July 2022 (Thursday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Crematorium, Ipoh
Cortege leaves residence at 1pm.
Residence Address: No. 1, Lintasan Rokam 4, Pekan Razaki, 31350, Ipoh, Perak
Path da Bhog: 24 July 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Gunung Rapat, Ipoh, Perak
Contact:
- Dr. Narinderjit Singh (019 – 559 7597)
- Rajinderjit Singh (016 – 532 4319)
- Mejit Singh (012 – 512 0107)
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near. Forever loved, forever missed and very dear.
