Sawaran Singh (1946 – 2022), Ipoh / Formerly Malim Nawar

SAWARAN SINGH S/O FUJAH SINGH

24.5.1946 – 13.7.2022

(Ipoh; Formerly from Malim Nawar)

Deeply missed by

Wife: Balwant Kaur d/o Maggar Singh

Children / Spouses

Dr. Narinderjit Singh / Sangeet Kaur Rajinderjit Singh / Parveender Kaur Surinderjit Kaur / Jeetanraj Singh

Grandchildren:

Mannvir Rajj Singh Prithvii Rajj Singh Harkrishan Singh Rajeev Singh Amisha Kaur

Brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.30pm, 14 July 2022 (Thursday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Crematorium, Ipoh

Cortege leaves residence at 1pm.

Residence Address: No. 1, Lintasan Rokam 4, Pekan Razaki, 31350, Ipoh, Perak

Path da Bhog: 24 July 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Gunung Rapat, Ipoh, Perak

Contact:

Dr. Narinderjit Singh (019 – 559 7597) Rajinderjit Singh (016 – 532 4319) Mejit Singh (012 – 512 0107)

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near. Forever loved, forever missed and very dear.

| Entry: 14 July 2022 | Source: Family

