Gurpahl Singh Randhawa (1964 – 2022), Selayang

GURPAHL SINGH RANDHAWA S/O LATE SDR BAKSHIS SINGH RANDHAWA & LATE MATA JASVEER KAUR

19.11.1964 – 16.7.2022

Village: Selayang Baru (Amritsar)

Wife: Late Sardarni Dilget Kaur Dhaliwal (Nikki)

Children / Spouses:

Reena Kaur Randhawa – Salvinderjit Singh Sahota

Ashwin Singh Randhawa

Sarvinder Singh Randhawa

Jaspreet Kaur Randhawa

Path da Bhog: 31st July 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru

Contact: 016 686 1901 Salvin

Our Father, who is the the pillar of our family, a strong man indeed, who is a fighter and an angel who has always smiled no matter how much of difficulty he faced. Our father, Gurpahl Singh Randhawa is no longer with us, I am very sad to say he has left us to join the Almighty. He fought and gave his all. Please stay strong everyone because we all know how much he loved us and will continue to do so in his after life.

Rab rakha.

| Entry: 25 July 2022 | Source: Family

