Gurpahl Singh Randhawa (1964 – 2022), Selayang

GURPAHL SINGH RANDHAWA S/O LATE SDR BAKSHIS SINGH RANDHAWA & LATE MATA JASVEER KAUR
19.11.1964 – 16.7.2022
Village: Selayang Baru (Amritsar)
Wife: Late Sardarni Dilget Kaur Dhaliwal (Nikki)
Children / Spouses:
Reena Kaur Randhawa – Salvinderjit Singh Sahota
Ashwin Singh Randhawa
Sarvinder Singh Randhawa
Jaspreet Kaur Randhawa
Path da Bhog: 31st July 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru
Contact: 016 686 1901 Salvin
Our Father, who is the the pillar of our family, a strong man indeed, who is a fighter and an angel who has always smiled no matter how much of difficulty he faced. Our father, Gurpahl Singh Randhawa is no longer with us, I am very sad to say he has left us to join the Almighty. He fought and gave his all. Please stay strong everyone because we all know how much he loved us and will continue to do so in his after life.
Rab rakha.
| Entry: 25 July 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here