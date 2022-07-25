Dilget Kaur Dhaliwal (Nikki) (1961 – 2021) (Selayang)

DILGET KAUR DHALIWAL (NIKKI) D/O LATE SDR. HARI SINGH DHALIWAL & LATE MATA MOHINDER KAUR GREWAL (BANDAR SUNWAY)

14.8.1961 – 14.8.2021

Selayang Baru (Ludhiana)

Husband: Late Sardar Gurpahl Singh Randhawa

Children / Spouses:

Reena Kaur Randhawa – Salvinderjit Singh Sahota

Ashwin Singh Randhawa

Sarvinder Singh Randhawa

Jaspreet Kaur Randhawa

1st year Barsi: 30th July 2022, Saturday, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact: 016 686 1901 Salvin

Our mother, who is the the pillar of our family, a strong woman indeed, who is a fighter and an angel who has always smiled no matter how much of difficulty she faced. Our mother, Dilget Kaur is no longer with us, I am very sad to say she has left us to join the Almighty. She fought and gave her all. Please stay strong everyone because we all know how much she loved us and will continue to do so in her after life.

Rab rakha.

| Entry: 25 July 2022 | Source: Family

