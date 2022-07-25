Sardar Gurbachan Singh (1935 – 2021), Ipoh

SARDAR GURBACHAN SINGH S/O LATE PALL SINGH

(3.12.1935 – 15.08.2021)

Beloved wife: Sardarni Gian Kaur

In loving memory of a beloved and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, LOVE leaves a memory no one can steal.”

1st Barsi Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong (Jalan Bombay, Guntong, Ipoh, Perak) on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

6.30am to 8am Asa-di-Vaar, 10am to 12 noon Kirtan Darbar, Sahej Path Da Bhog followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Contact: Terloke Singh @ 016-526 1670

| Entry: 25 July 2022 | Source: Family

