Misinterpretation of Gurbani – Introduction

Gurbani, the divine wisdom/divine knowledge contained in Sikh Scriptures (SGGS), is the spiritual guiding principles that guide us on how to be good human beings and realize the meaning and purpose of life. It is about conscious transformation and a journey of spiritual awakening. It guides us on the path to spiritual enlightenment, to destroy ego and enjoy peace and happiness in life. The Bani of SGGS is original and unique among world religious scriptures. Its appeal is universal and divine message for whole human race. The text of SGGS (SIKH SCRIPTURE) is not derived from historical events; rather, it is a firsthand document authored by spiritual teachers that include many who were Hindus, Muslims and others. Gurbani was a new concept and a new vision on spirituality. Gurbani, Nanak said, was to be experienced, not worshiped. The teachings of Gurbani are based on logic, reason, relevance and science.

After the passing on of the tenth master, Guru Gobind Singh, the divine message of Gurbani was misunderstood, misinterpreted and distorted when administration of Sikh Gurdwaras came under the control of NIRMALAS AND UDASI preachers during the period of 1760 -1920. They did not understand Gurbani in its real perspective. These were sects of Sikh faith but subscribed to Hindu Vedic belief system as well. They incorporated Hindu Vedic rituals, and superstitious and mythical beliefs into the teachings of Gurbani. This included worship of an external SUPERNATURAL DEITY, caste system, degrading of women, asceticism, reincarnation, transmigration, karma theory, animal sacrifices, concept of hell, heaven and thousands other worthless religious practices.

I understand that translation of Gurbani, particularly in English is a challenging job. Authors of SGGS have extensively used metaphor, parable and terms of ancient philosophy. Gurbani is in poetic form and it takes lot of research to decipher the meaning of words. Translation of Gurbani requires deep understanding of spiritual philosophy of SGGS, excellence of expression, use of simple language, direction of thought and knowledge of metaphysics. The first translation of SGGS was published in 1906, called FARIDKOTI TEEKA. This translation was done by a few scholars of the NIRMALA SECT. This became the prototype for future translations. Unfortunately, several authors who later translated SGGS into English followed the same FARIDKOTI TEEKA. Prof. Sahib Singh singlehandedly did a great job in furthering the understanding of the true spiritual message of Gurbani. However, he did not have all the resources that are required to explain Gurbani in its true perspective. Later Sikh scholars who were heavily burdened with the ancient philosophy, mythology and VEDIC belief systems continued with the theology of NIRMALAS. I believe in recent times as knowledge is expanding so is the understanding of the real spiritual philosophy of SGGS. Today, in order to explain Gurbani in its real perspective, Sikh scholars need a broader general knowledge of human psychology and behavior. The need to be able to use logic, reason, relevance and scientific approach. They need to be well versed in historical events, religious and cultural traditions of India. It not only needs an intellectual but also experiential approach. It is time that Sikh scholars take up this challenge.

In a series of articles, I will attempt to explore the misinterpretation of Gurbani. Here is the process I am following:

1. Present the current translation of a verse or hymn.

2. Explain how the current literal translation is against the basic principles of the spiritual philosophy of SGGS.

3. Explain under what beliefs and influences such translation was done.

4. Explain what damage such translation has inflicted on Sikhi way of life and Sikh character.

5. Explain a translation of the verse or hymn using logic, reason, relevance and scientific method that is in line with the spiritual philosophy of SGGS.

6. Explain how the proper translation guides us to realize our true self, meaning and purpose of life and conscious transformation.

I may point out here that an authentic translation and interpretation of Gurbani based on the basic principles of Sikhi is a great need of the current time. The current English translations are shockingly misleading. It is essential to spread the universal message of Gurbani. Even though some efforts are being made, now it should be a joint effort by a team of Sikh scholars committed to NANAKIAN PHILOSOPHY so that one standard English translation can be prepared.

Harbans Singh Kandola. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he read Ph.D. in Agriculture from Punjab Agriculture University in 1972. He moved to Canada in 1973 and retired as a senior bank manager in 2005. He reads Gurbani passionately to understand its spiritual message and how it matters in his daily life. He poured over Prof Sahib Singh’s ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Darpan’ (SGGS translation) over five years, preparing for himself a complete set of notes. In the past two decades, Harbans has engaged in Gurbani discussion on radio and television (go here and here), as well as newspapers and the Sikh Bulletin. He believes that we now have the literature reflecting the true and real message of Gurbani which has to be presented to Sikhs and non-Sikhs. This article is from his unpublished book ‘Renaissance of Sikhi’.

