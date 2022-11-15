Dr Mehar Singh Gill (1929 – 2022), Ministry of Health / Sentosa Hospital KL

DR MEHAR SINGH GILL
3.9.1929- 15.11.2022
Ministry of Health/ Sentosa Hospital KL
Wife: Dr Ajeet Kaur Gill
Children / Spouses:
Amar Singh Gill (son)
Ena Kaur Gill (daughter)
Sharan Kaur Gill (daughter in law)
Grandchildren:
Kaberi Dutta
Noyona Dutta
Eysha Kaur Gill
Elyna Kaur Gill
Last Respects: 16 November 2022 (Wednesday), from 9.30am-11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Cortege leaves at 12pm.
Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 16 November 2022 (Wednesday) at Petaling Jaya Crematorium (Kampung Tunku) followed thereafter by a short prayer at GSPJ
Path da Bhog: 26 November 2022 (Saturday), from 4-6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers at this time. If you wish to contribute, we would be grateful if you donated to causes in lieu of sending flowers. Below are some organisations that we hold close to our hearts: Gurpuri Foundation, Hospis Malaysia, Women’s Aid Organisation and Befrienders KL
| Entry: 15 Nov 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.
I am not a Sikh (apologies, in fact I’m an atheist Jew), but I just wanted to add a comment. I got to know Dr Gill because his son, Amar-Singh, is a very close friend from Oxford student days. I spent a couple of months in KL at the end of our first year, and Mehar and Ajeet were the most wonderfully kind and generous hosts. Ajeet cooked the tastiest Sarson ka Saag dish in Malaysia (if not the world). Mehar had a soft voice that one had to strain to hear, but would occasionally descend into fits of giggles. He drove us all around Malaysia because at that time (in the early 80s) he was working on a project to eradicate malaria. Each weekend there seemed to be a different family wedding to attend; these were hugely enjoyable events, if somewhat damaging to the liver. Over the years Amar-Singh has kept me informed about his family news. His father was a great man, and I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Ajeet Kaur and to Ena Kaur.
Condolences to his family and pray his soul rest with WaheGuru. Bless all
Remember to claim RM3K Funeral Grant from Pension Dept as he was a pensioner when changing name of his pension beneficiary to his life partner wife.
0192927178