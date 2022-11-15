Dr Mehar Singh Gill (1929 – 2022), Ministry of Health / Sentosa Hospital KL

DR MEHAR SINGH GILL

3.9.1929- 15.11.2022

Ministry of Health/ Sentosa Hospital KL

Wife: Dr Ajeet Kaur Gill

Children / Spouses:

Amar Singh Gill (son)

Ena Kaur Gill (daughter)

Sharan Kaur Gill (daughter in law)

Grandchildren:

Kaberi Dutta

Noyona Dutta

Eysha Kaur Gill

Elyna Kaur Gill

Last Respects: 16 November 2022 (Wednesday), from 9.30am-11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Cortege leaves at 12pm.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 16 November 2022 (Wednesday) at Petaling Jaya Crematorium (Kampung Tunku) followed thereafter by a short prayer at GSPJ

Path da Bhog: 26 November 2022 (Saturday), from 4-6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers at this time. If you wish to contribute, we would be grateful if you donated to causes in lieu of sending flowers. Below are some organisations that we hold close to our hearts: Gurpuri Foundation, Hospis Malaysia, Women’s Aid Organisation and Befrienders KL

| Entry: 15 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

