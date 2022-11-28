Sohan Singh Gian Singh (1938 – 2022), Ex-TNB Kuantan, Pahang

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SOHAN SINGH P.K., P.J.K. S/O LATE GIAN SINGH

(Ex-TNB Kuantan, Pahang )

Village: Bishambharpur

Passed away peacefully on 22nd November 2022 at the age of 84 years.

Sadly missed and dearly remembered by his beloved:

Wife: Kaldip Kaur d/o Late Mohan Singh

Children / Spouse :

Narinderpal Kaur / Late Mokhtar Singh

Sourjan Singh / Surinder Kaur

Sukbir Singh / Surinder Kaur

Jaspal Singh

Sarinderpal Kaur / Jasbir Singh

Meninderpal Kaur / Daljit Singh

Host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Prayers will be held as follow:

Sri Sukhmani Sahib De Paath on 3rd December 2022, Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00pm and Sahej Paath Da Bhog will be held on 4th December 2022, Sunday from 10:00am to 12:00 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

We will forever remember him for his legacy of Sikh values such as sharing (Wande key khao), honest and hard work (Kirat kamaee), service to community (sewa), kindness and compassion. He will be dearly missed and forever living in our hearts.

For enquiries, kindly contact:

Sourjan 012 – 928 7298

Sukbir 019 – 926 3475

Jaspal 012 – 985 2826

﻿

| Entry: 28 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

