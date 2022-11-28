End of Life Dreams of a Local Granthi

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Thirty-five years ago my mother took me to visit our local granthi who lay dying of old age at University Hospital Petaling Jaya. He was a dear family friend – having conducted my father’s final rites and being a middle man for my elder brother’s marriage. He was asleep when we reached his bedside. His kesh was scattered. My mother asked the nurses for some hair oil, rubbed it into his scalp and used her own kangha to comb his hair and tie a tiny joora. I held up his head to make it easy for my mother.

He woke up. Or perhaps he didn’t. Maybe he was half awake. But we heard him speak. “She came.” He mentioned a name. Then after a pause. “She brought food.” Another pause. “I told her I am not hungry.” And then “She wants to take me home.” Then “She said she was waiting, and has been waiting all along.” He went silent. We sat for a few more minutes, held his hand, wished him the best and started to leave. He looked at us. I am sure I saw at least a partial smile on him.

On the way home in the car, my mother told me he was talking of his deceased wife. The name he had used to describe “her” was the give-away. His end-of-lie dreams and visions were conditioned by his own beliefs and expectations.

The above is an entry in the newly released 315-page ‘Selected Sikhi Concepts’ book. It is taken from an article entitled ‘End of Life Dreams’. The author Karminder Singh Dhillon discusses the role and place of such dreams, frequently quoted as proof for the existence of after life and more.

Where does it fit i? This article has some input on the issue. The issue is also discussed widely in the book which focuses on pre-existing concepts that have to do with notion of afterlife. It also explains key concepts like death, after life, reincarnation, heaven and hell, salvation and hukumnama.

The author has dissected some of the common shabads discussed when Sikhs talk about life and death, reincarnation and after life.

The book is part of the five books on Sikhi launched in October 2022. The other four books are: ‘Selected Gurbani Shabds‘ (522 pages), Understanding Salok Bhagat Kabir Jio Kay (272 pages), Understanding Salok Sheikh Fareed Kay (164 pages) and Understanding Salok Mahala 9 (112 pages).

This is the second set of five-books from the author. The five books are sold as a set and not available individually.They are sold at RM100 in Malaysia. (See details below).

In late-2020, Karminder released The Hijacking of Sikhi along with four other books: Understanding Nitnem: Jup, Sodar, and Sohela (308 pages), Understanding Sidh Goshat (271 pages), Understanding Anand (162 pages) and Understanding Asa Di Vaar (289 pages).

(To purchase the books for delivery in Malaysia, drop a WhatsApp to Bhai Pritam Singh at +6016-216 2474. For dispatching to other countries, click here)

RELATED STORY:

Two new books for your Sikhi essential reads (Asia Samachar, 26 Nov 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.