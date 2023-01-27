In Loving Memory: Sardar Semret Singh s/o Genda Singh

First Barsi
In Loving Memory of
SARDAR SEMRET SINGH S/O GENDA SINGH
Jodh Mela & Sahej Path da Bhog
Sunday, 5th Feb 2023, 10am – 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Dearly Loved & Deeply Missed by Family, Relatives & Friends
Leaving behind
Wife: Gurdeep Kaur
Sons: Jagraj Singh, Amarraj Singh Jagroop Singh, Pargat Singh
Brothers:
Kulwant Singh & Spouse Nirmal Kaur,
Manohar Singh & Spouse Rashpal Kaur,
Kaldip Singh & Spouse Harbans Kaur
Mohinderjit Singh & Spouse Jasbir Kaur
Sister: Persin Kaur
Mother: Mohinder Kaur
Nephew, Nieces & Grandchildren.
Kindly bring along head scarf to the Gudwara.
Contact:
Jagraj Singh +6012 261 0317
Amarraj Singh +6016 616 1844
| Entry: 27 Jan 2023 | Source: Family
