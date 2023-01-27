In Loving Memory: Sardar Semret Singh s/o Genda Singh

First Barsi

In Loving Memory of

SARDAR SEMRET SINGH S/O GENDA SINGH

Jodh Mela & Sahej Path da Bhog

Sunday, 5th Feb 2023, 10am – 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Dearly Loved & Deeply Missed by Family, Relatives & Friends

Leaving behind

Wife: Gurdeep Kaur

Sons: Jagraj Singh, Amarraj Singh Jagroop Singh, Pargat Singh

Brothers:

Kulwant Singh & Spouse Nirmal Kaur,

Manohar Singh & Spouse Rashpal Kaur,

Kaldip Singh & Spouse Harbans Kaur

Mohinderjit Singh & Spouse Jasbir Kaur

Sister: Persin Kaur

Mother: Mohinder Kaur

Nephew, Nieces & Grandchildren.

Kindly bring along head scarf to the Gudwara.

Contact:

Jagraj Singh +6012 261 0317

Amarraj Singh +6016 616 1844

| Entry: 27 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

