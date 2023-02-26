Sdr Sarmukh Singh Sandhu (1932 – 2023), Ipoh

ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ॥ ਸਚੀ ਦਰਗਹ ਜਾਇ ਸਚਾ ਪਿੜ ਮਲਿਆ॥
Gurmukh Janam Savār Dargah Chaliā॥ Sachee Dharageh Jae Sacha Pirr Malia||
(Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)
In loving memory of
SDR. SARMUKH SINGH SANDHU S/O NAGINDER SINGH
PATH DA PHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS
Date: 4 March 2023 (Saturday)
Time: 10.00am – 12.00pm
Venue: Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh
For further details, kindly contact:
Sathwant Singh (Son) : 012 580 3649
Utumber Singh (Son) : 012 532 3965
Kerpal Singh (Son) : 012 287 8122
Amandeep Singh (Grandson): 016 595 9857
Please treat this as personal invitation.
Your presence will be appreciated.
Entry: 26 Feb 2023 | Source: Family
