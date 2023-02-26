Sdr Sarmukh Singh Sandhu (1932 – 2023), Ipoh

ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ॥ ਸਚੀ ਦਰਗਹ ਜਾਇ ਸਚਾ ਪਿੜ ਮਲਿਆ॥

Gurmukh Janam Savār Dargah Chaliā॥ Sachee Dharageh Jae Sacha Pirr Malia||

(Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)

In loving memory of

SDR. SARMUKH SINGH SANDHU S/O NAGINDER SINGH

PATH DA PHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

Date: 4 March 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 10.00am – 12.00pm

Venue: Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh

For further details, kindly contact:

Sathwant Singh (Son) : 012 580 3649

Utumber Singh (Son) : 012 532 3965

Kerpal Singh (Son) : 012 287 8122

Amandeep Singh (Grandson): 016 595 9857

Please treat this as personal invitation.

Your presence will be appreciated.

﻿

| Entry: 26 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.