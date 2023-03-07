Harjinder Singh Bal (1940 – 2023), Ex Income Tax Officer

HARJINDER SINGH BAL

Ex Income Tax Officer

Village: Wadha Wadala; District: Amritsar

Late Wife: Saran Kaur A/P Bood Singh

Children / Spouses:

Manjit Singh / Jennifer Dodd

Datin Sheela Deo / Dato’ Amarjit Deo

Rajdev Singh

Grandchildren:

Amardil Singh Deo

Jasdil Singh Deo

Gobind Singh Deo

Elliott Dodd

Henrietta Dodd

Those who wish to pay their last respects may do so on Wednesday, 8 March 2023 from 12pm-3pm at 12, Lorong Setiabistari 5, Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

The cortege will depart from the above residence at 1:45pm on Thursday, 9 March 2023.

The Anthim Saskaar/cremation will take place at the Shamshan Boomi crematorium, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur at 3.45pm, on Thursday, 9 March 2023

Contacts:

Rajdev Singh (012-3088302)

Datin Sheela Deo (012-2076795)

Manjit Singh (012-3718717)

﻿

| Entry: 7 March 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.