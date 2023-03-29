Unknown Sikh Soldier statue unveiled at NSW

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

The statue of an Unknown Sikh Soldier was unveiled at the Sikh Anzac War Memorial on March 26. It was dedicated to the memories of the Sikh soldiers who fought alongside the Anzac’s Gallipoli and at various theatres of war at the world wars. The event, organised by the Fateh Foundation, was attended by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.

