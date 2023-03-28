Amritpal Issue: Bhagwant Mann losing control to Centre

The Punjab Chief Minister seems to be tone deaf. It took him a few days to speak after the action was taken to arrest Amritpal Singh and his associates, argues Jassa Singh Sidhu in Part Two on the Amritpal Singh issue

Bhagwant Mann (left) and Arjin Kejriwal in a photo in a tweet by Kejriwal as early results started showing AAP’s big sweep in Punjab

By Jassa Singh Sidhu | Opinion |

The need of the hour for Punjab is for Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, to act as a Statesman. Mr. Mann is neglecting his duty to the people of Punjab. Some are speculating maybe this is due to his political immaturity but the need of the hour is for him to grow up quickly. He seems to have lost control of Punjab to the Union of India government that has given him marching orders.

Bhagwant Mann should have shown more steel and to show that he is in control and that he can manage the situation in Punjab without the need for paramilitary forces. Mr. Mann needs to be a self-respecting leader of Punjab and not be subservient to Kejriwal or the Union of India government. There was no need to request paramilitary forces from the central government, this shows that Mann is afraid from the reaction of the people of Punjab. The optics do not look good for Bhagwant Mann. Mann should remember he lost the Sangrur election. The people are not with him.

Mr. Mann had promised in his political campaigns that the people of Punjab would not need to have demonstrations because he will be efficient to manage challenges. However, the reality is that there are several demonstrations across the state in Punjab, which shows that Mr. Mann is not able to meet the challenges of the people and be able to address their concerns.

Mr. Mann seems to be tone deaf. It took him a few days to speak after the action was taken to arrest Amritpal Singh and his associates. Finally, when Mr. Mann addressed the people, it was not addressed to the people of Punjab who were most affected but he was speaking in Hindi. This indirectly seems a strategic mistake and shows disrespect by Mr. Mann to the people of Punjab. The people he should have addressed were the people of Punjab.

I hope peace prevails in Punjab as is there is a lot at stake. Many are being picked up and abused with draconian punishments meted to anyone who has association with Mr. Amritpal Singh. My heart bleeds for the people of Punjab, it has been through decades of repression and hopefully it does not fall back into a civil war as the people will not endure another round of repression, the times have changed.

RELATED STORY:

Phenomenal rise of Amritpal Singh (Asia Samachar, 26 March 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.