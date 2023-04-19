Johor Singh Punn (Jori) (1929 – 2023), Kulim

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
JOHOR SINGH PUNN S/O LATE CHANAN SINGH PUNN
It is with deepest sorrow that we, the family of Johor Singh Punn S/o Late Chanan Singh Punn, Pind Sansra, announce his peaceful demise on 18th April 2023.
Leaving behind:
Spouse: Bilwinder Kaur Punn
Children & Spouse:
Ranjit Singh (ex-Gov. Printer) & Sirinder Kaur
Jagindar Singh (ex-JKR) & Nirmaljeet Kaur
Rajendra Singh (ex-Singatronics) & Navinder Kaur
Bhubhindar Singh (ex-MAS) & Lina Binwani
Savindar Singh (Konkrit Tenaga Kasa Sdn Bhd) & Ragini
Maninder Singh (ex-EPF) & Jasbir Kaur (ex-Maybank)
Nirmal Kaur (EPF)
and Brothers, Sisters, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends.
The funeral will be held at Berapit Crematorium, Bukit Mertajam on the 19th of April 2023 (Wednesday) at 4pm (Please do adhere to current Covid SOPs)
Cortege will leave Hospital Kulim at 3pm
Sehaj Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Kulim on 30th April 2023 (Sunday) from 10am to 12pm
We sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, assistance, love and support during this difficult time.
Johor Singh (Jori) will forever live in our hearts
012-7318321 (Ranjit) | 013-4509772 (Nirmal) | 012-4815355 (Maninder)
| Entry: 19 April 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.