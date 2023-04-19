Johor Singh Punn (Jori) (1929 – 2023), Kulim

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

JOHOR SINGH PUNN S/O LATE CHANAN SINGH PUNN

It is with deepest sorrow that we, the family of Johor Singh Punn S/o Late Chanan Singh Punn, Pind Sansra, announce his peaceful demise on 18th April 2023.

Leaving behind:

Spouse: Bilwinder Kaur Punn

Children & Spouse:

Ranjit Singh (ex-Gov. Printer) & Sirinder Kaur

Jagindar Singh (ex-JKR) & Nirmaljeet Kaur

Rajendra Singh (ex-Singatronics) & Navinder Kaur

Bhubhindar Singh (ex-MAS) & Lina Binwani

Savindar Singh (Konkrit Tenaga Kasa Sdn Bhd) & Ragini

Maninder Singh (ex-EPF) & Jasbir Kaur (ex-Maybank)

Nirmal Kaur (EPF)

and Brothers, Sisters, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends.

The funeral will be held at Berapit Crematorium, Bukit Mertajam on the 19th of April 2023 (Wednesday) at 4pm (Please do adhere to current Covid SOPs)

Cortege will leave Hospital Kulim at 3pm

Sehaj Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Kulim on 30th April 2023 (Sunday) from 10am to 12pm

We sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, assistance, love and support during this difficult time.

Johor Singh (Jori) will forever live in our hearts

012-7318321 (Ranjit) | 013-4509772 (Nirmal) | 012-4815355 (Maninder)

Entry: 19 April 2023

