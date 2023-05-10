Twin Sikh brothers repeat history at Muay Thai boxing

British twin Sikh brothers Jarnail Singh Gill and Jabarjang Singh Gill at Muay Thai Boxing Championship in Bangaluru in May 2023

British twin Sikh brothers Jarnail Singh Gill and Jabarjang Singh Gill have once again emerged champions in their respective categories at the World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai Boxing Championship.

The brothers from Leeds, England, known as the Twin Stallions, won in style at the fight at Bangaluru on Saturday (May 6).

Jarnail knocked out his opponent in the second round in the u-16 super-welterweight fight while Jabarjang KO’d his opponent in first round fight under the u-16 super-lightweight category.

In 2022, Jarnail was crowned new International Boxing Federation (IBF) sanctioned u-16 Muay Thai Boxing Champion in the lightweight category while Jabarjang won in the u-16 bantamweight.

