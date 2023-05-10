In Loving Memory: Ram Singh Munsha Singh (1931 – 2022), Taiping

Saying goodbye was not easy a year ago and it’s not any easier now. We miss you deeply and dearly every single day. We love you.

RAM SINGH S/O MUNSHA SINGH

Departed on 21 June 2022

Path da Bhog: 4th June 2023 (Sunday), from 9.00am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Contact:

019 416 8809 – Ranjit Singh

012 384 2459 – Gulwant Kaur

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

