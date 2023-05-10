Sikh cyclists bring Vaisakhi cheer to Singapore migrant workers

Ride 2 Serve distributed vegetarian meals to 400 migrant workers in Singapore in conjunction with Vaisakhi

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Ride 2 Serve, a Sikh cyclist group which conducts an annual cycling event from Malacca to Singapore to raise funds for Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC), brought Vaiskahi cheer to some 400 foreign workers on Saturday.

The outfit cooked and distributed vegetarian meals to the migrant workers in Singapore.They were from multi-nationality and ethnicity including Tamils, Bangladeshis, Chinese, Burmese and Vietnamese.

“In conjunction with Vaisakhi 2023, our team of volunteers started preparing dinner at Yishun Sikh Temple at as early as 2pm. Pure vegetarian meals with both ‘capatis’ and flavoured rice plus ‘dhaal’ and mixed veg curry accompanied by “Kheer” (desert) and packet drinks brightened up the otherwise monotonous routine diets of the construction workers; they enjoyed our donated meals during their break in between strenuous hours of overtime work on a Saturday evening with a Big Smile!,” the outfit said in a social media entry.

RELATED STORY:

Ride 2 Serve: Singapore cycling group gathering steam for fund raising tour of Malaysia. (Asia Samachar, 23 Jan 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.