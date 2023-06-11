We made invaluable contribution to Malaysia, says Sikh veterans chief

Amreek (in turban) with fellow MAFSVA members at the Vaisakhi 2023 dinner – Photo: Asia Samachar

Their numbers may be small, but they have punched way above their weight. That’s the story of Sikh veterans in the Malaysian armed forces.

They have been involved in the fight against the communist insurgency, taking up roles on the medical front and excelling in sports as well.

On May 6, they came together in the spirit of comradeship, picking Vaisakhi as the anchor celebration.

The evening event, organised by the Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA), attracted an enthusiastic participation.

Present among them were Brigadier General Inderjit Singh, the highest ranking serving Sikh officer in the Malaysian armed forces, who is preparing for his retirement.

Brig-Gen Inderjit Singh (left) with Major (Rtd) Baldev Singh (middle) and Dr Hardev Singh at the MAFSVA Vaisakhi 2023 dinner

Also present were retired lady officials like Karamjit Kaur who retired as army staff sergeant and Sarjeet Kaur who retired from the navy but not before representing the nation for archery in five SEA Games.

“We have had our share of sacrifices whereby Sikhs have lost their lives defending our beloved country. All of us are fortunate and blessed to have made it thus far and we thank Waheguruji for that,” said MAFSVA president Avtar Singh.

The retired air force officer Avtar Singh added: “We stand testimony to that as we the Sikh Veterans had also pledged our lives to our beloved country Malaysia by entrusting our loyalty to King and country.

MAFSVA president Avtar Singh at the 2023 Vaisakhi dinner

India's High Commissioner to Malaysia BN Reddy (2nd from left) with businessman Rashpal Singh Randhay (left) as well as MAFSVA's president Avtar Singh (right) and deputy president Hadial Singh (middle) at the MAFSVA Vaisakhi 2023 dinner

He noted that Sikh veterans have made an invaluable contribution to society through their selfless service to the country.

“We have defended the nation and its values, often putting ourselves in harm’s way to protect everyone’s freedom. The skills and values that we have learned in the military have enabled us to continue to make a positive impact in our communities even after leaving the service,” he said.

Formed in May 2016, one year later MAFSVA acquired from the Government a vacant bungalow in Petaling Jaya on a lease basis renewable every two years.

MAFSVA Vaisakhi 2023 dinner – Photo: Asia Samachar

MAFSVA Vaisakhi 2023 dinner – Photo: Asia Samachar

MAFSVA Vaisakhi 2023 dinner – Photo: Asia Samachar

MAFSVA Vaisakhi 2023 dinner – Photo: Asia Samachar

MAFSVA Vaisakhi 2023 dinner – Photo: Asia Samachar

