Sikh pilots set for Singapore action

Come National Day Parade 2023, LTA Jasvinderpal Singh will be flying the CH-47F, one of the Singapore air force's newest assets. And LTC Rajpal Singh will be piloting the lead CH-47SD in the State Flag Flypast segment. We have their stories.

CH-47F pilot Lieutenant Jasvinderpal Singh (left) and CH-47F Air Crew Specialist, Second Warrant Officer Manivannan. PHOTO: NDP 2023 Exco

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Come this National Day Parade (NDP), Singapore will once again hit the ground and the air space with a dazzling display of its Total Defence Parade assets across its various defence outfits.

The republic’s 58th birthday celebration will be joined by the Singapore Army, the Republic of Singapore Navy, the RSAF, the Singapore Police Force, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

LTA Jasvinderpal Singh (aka Jasvin) will be one of the participants in the air show. The 29 year-old will be flying the CH-47F, one of the RSAF’s newest assets.

“Coming back from the show centre, I have to fly past the Bukit Panjang estate where I stay,” LTA Jasvin tells Asia One in a report. “That is where I know my wife is always looking out the window to see me fly past. And every time I go home, there’ll always be some Insta-stories on social media about me flying past, and text from my friends within the area!”

Another Sikh who will be up in the air is LTC Rajpal Singh, 39, who will be piloting the lead CH-47SD in the State Flag Flypast segment.

“The clear challenge is making sure that the State Flag escorted by two AH-64D helicopters arrive at the show centre on time – and that is when the President arrives as the National Anthem is being played. We cannot afford to arrive too early or too late,” he tells Asia One.

He adds: “My wife and I are both very involved parents, and depending on our work schedules, we take turns to do the heavy lifting at home. For this year especially, I guess it helps a lot that my son and daughter are extremely proud of the fact that Papa is flying the flag!” he adds.

So, for those wanting to catch NDP 2023, make your way to the Padang on 9 Aug 2023.

CH-47 pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Rajpal Singh. PHOTO: NDP 2023 EXCO

