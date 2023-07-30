Jasminder Kaur Sekhon (1967 – 2023), Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

JASMINDER KAUR SEKHON

(6.6.67 – 30.7.23)

Parents: Late Hardial Singh Sekhon (Advocate & Solicitor) and Paramjit Kaur

Sibling: Charandeep Singh Sekhon (US)

Jasminder will be dearly missed by her mother, brother, relatives, friends and fellow residents at Senior Citizens Retreat Centre, Ulu Yam, Selangor, as well as members of Pertubuhan Pembangunan Kemasyarakatan Sikh Malaysia (PPKSM).

Funeral on July 31, 2023 (Monday)

Cortege leaves Senior Citizens Retreat Centre, Ulu Yam, at 1.15pm.

Saskaar/ cremation at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) at 2.30pm

Sehaj Path Da Bhog

Sehaj Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Baba Vir Singh, Hulu Yam Bharu from 10am to 12noon on 13 Aug 2023 (Sunday). Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact:

Master Daljit Singh 013 – 350 8686)

Gurphajan Singh 012 – 689 8022)

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 30 July 2023 | Source: Family

