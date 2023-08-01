Sirgite Kaur Phalla Singh (1921 – 2023), Klang

SIRGITE KAUR A/P PHALLA SINGH

3.5.1921 – 1.8.2023

Klang, Selangor

Village: Mehro

Today, Aug 1, 2023, we mourn the loss of our beloved mother & grandmother, Mata Sargite Kaur. May her legacy, strength & pure light guide us eternally.

Husband: Late Arjan Singh Dhillon

Leaving behind 10 children, 29 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren

Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 1 Aug 2023 (Tuesday) at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

The Cortege will leave residence No 3, Lebuh Setaka, Taman Chi Liung, 41200 Klang, Selangor Darul Ehsan at 2pm

Path da Bhog: To be confirmed

Contact: 013 938 3011

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

Entry: 1 Aug 2023

