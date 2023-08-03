KLSSRC wins first match in Junior Hockey League

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |
Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club (KLSSRC) came out victorious in their first match in the Junior Hockey League (JHL) today when they defeated Franciscan Hockey Club 2-1 in Malacca, today.
On Saturday (Aug 5, 5pm), they face SSN Predator Boys in their second match. On Sunday (Aug 6, 3pm) they play against Kelab Hockey Rumput Paya and on Monday (Aug 7, 3pm) they play against Smidin-MSNT.
KLSSRC, which is competing in their second Junior Hockey League (JHL), aims to be among the top two in Group B in Division Two.
The team, coached by former national players Baljit Singh Charun and Inspector Kelvinder Singh, has an average age of 16, and only four players from last season are still available due to age restrictions. Its manager is Veena Kaur.
KLSSRC give preference to Sikhs, but also have a healthy mix of players from other backgrounds this season.
“When we started training last month, the new players in the team barely knew what to do, but they have improved much since, and I believe the JHL will give them a good exposure to become better players,” Baljit told NST.
The team is actively seeking for donors to cover their cost. Donations to the team can be credited to Kelab Sukan dan Rekreasi Sikh Kuala Lumpur, Maybank account 512334325524. (Contact persons: Veena 016-2194511; KLSSRC president Baldev Singh Kailay 011-12392073).
THE FULL TEAM LIST
Gurvinderjit Singh A/L Inderjit Singh
Jaideep Ryan Singh
Tushar Singh Rakhra
Jaskirat Singh
Gurdeep Singh A/L Jagdev Singh
Baljit Singh Randhawa A/L Jugjet Singh
Peranbu A/L Gunahlan
Haresh Ravin
Muhammad Hafizuddin Bin Abdul Jalil
Muhammad Amrin Hadif Bin Mohd Sabri
Bently Xavier Batun
Akhilan Ravin
Syahmi Aiman Bin Shahrom
Iman Nurhaziq Bin Mohd Azli
Muhammad Alwafi Izwan
Deshwinder Singh A/L Jasbir Singh
Mohammad Jeffrey Bin Mohammad Yunus
Ziyadh Nabhan Bin Zulhizer
Ahmad Ilham Bin Mohd Saifol Izat
Muhammad Erwan Shaqil Bin Mohd Osman
Amandeep Singh A/L Gurdip Singh
Harvinjit Singh
