KLSSRC wins first match in Junior Hockey League

Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club (KLSSRC) came out victorious in their first match in the Junior Hockey League (JHL) today when they defeated Franciscan Hockey Club 2-1 in Malacca, today.

On Saturday (Aug 5, 5pm), they face SSN Predator Boys in their second match. On Sunday (Aug 6, 3pm) they play against Kelab Hockey Rumput Paya and on Monday (Aug 7, 3pm) they play against Smidin-MSNT.

KLSSRC, which is competing in their second Junior Hockey League (JHL), aims to be among the top two in Group B in Division Two.

The team, coached by former national players Baljit Singh Charun and Inspector Kelvinder Singh, has an average age of 16, and only four players from last season are still available due to age restrictions. Its manager is Veena Kaur.

KLSSRC give preference to Sikhs, but also have a healthy mix of players from other backgrounds this season.

“When we started training last month, the new players in the team barely knew what to do, but they have improved much since, and I believe the JHL will give them a good exposure to become better players,” Baljit told NST.

The team is actively seeking for donors to cover their cost. Donations to the team can be credited to Kelab Sukan dan Rekreasi Sikh Kuala Lumpur, Maybank account 512334325524. (Contact persons: Veena 016-2194511; KLSSRC president Baldev Singh Kailay 011-12392073).

THE FULL TEAM LIST

Gurvinderjit Singh A/L Inderjit Singh

Jaideep Ryan Singh

Tushar Singh Rakhra

Jaskirat Singh

Gurdeep Singh A/L Jagdev Singh

Baljit Singh Randhawa A/L Jugjet Singh

Peranbu A/L Gunahlan

Haresh Ravin

Muhammad Hafizuddin Bin Abdul Jalil

Muhammad Amrin Hadif Bin Mohd Sabri

Bently Xavier Batun

Akhilan Ravin

Syahmi Aiman Bin Shahrom

Iman Nurhaziq Bin Mohd Azli

Muhammad Alwafi Izwan

Deshwinder Singh A/L Jasbir Singh

Mohammad Jeffrey Bin Mohammad Yunus

Ziyadh Nabhan Bin Zulhizer

Ahmad Ilham Bin Mohd Saifol Izat

Muhammad Erwan Shaqil Bin Mohd Osman

Amandeep Singh A/L Gurdip Singh

Harvinjit Singh

