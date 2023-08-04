Kartal Singh (1953 – 2023), Ipoh

Ghaley Aave Nanka Sade UtThee Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

KARTAL SINGH S/O LATE KARPAL SINGH

17.7.1953 – 30.7.2023

Pind: Wadda Buttar

We mourn the great loss of a simple and humble husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who has always loved his family unconditionally with no expectations. You are deeply missed by mum and forever loved by all of us. Thank you for all your sacrifices, may your soul rest in peace dad, we will always love you!

Parents: Late Sardar Karpal Singh & Late Sardarni Dalip Kaur (Lahat)

Wife: Bibi Kaur D/o Late Sardar Sama Singh & Sardarni Jeet Kaur (Batu Gajah)

Children / Spouses:

Amrick Singh / Manjeeta Kaur

Malvinderjit Singh / Gaby Freda

Ranvir Singh

Grandchildren:

Jayrick Singh

Rihan Singh

Siblings / Spouses:

Jeswant Kaur / Darshan Singh

Late Gurdas Kaur / Manjit Singh

Balvinder Singh / Amarjid Kaur

Jasbir Kaur / Jagjit Singh

Gurmeet Singh / Navinder Kaur

Bhajan Singh / Thasvir Kaur

Ranjit Singh / Sukvinder Kaur

Path Da Bhog: 12 August 2023 (Saturday), from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh.

Family members to be contacted:

Amrick Singh: 012-251 8579

Malvinderjit Singh: 012-218 9567

Ranvir Singh: 017-566 8748

Manjit Kaur: 012-418 4073

| Entry: 4 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here