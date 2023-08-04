Kartal Singh (1953 – 2023), Ipoh

Ghaley Aave Nanka Sade UtThee Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
KARTAL SINGH S/O LATE KARPAL SINGH
17.7.1953 – 30.7.2023
Pind: Wadda Buttar
We mourn the great loss of a simple and humble husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who has always loved his family unconditionally with no expectations. You are deeply missed by mum and forever loved by all of us. Thank you for all your sacrifices, may your soul rest in peace dad, we will always love you!
Parents: Late Sardar Karpal Singh & Late Sardarni Dalip Kaur (Lahat)
Wife: Bibi Kaur D/o Late Sardar Sama Singh & Sardarni Jeet Kaur (Batu Gajah)
Children / Spouses:
Amrick Singh / Manjeeta Kaur
Malvinderjit Singh / Gaby Freda
Ranvir Singh
Grandchildren:
Jayrick Singh
Rihan Singh
Siblings / Spouses:
Jeswant Kaur / Darshan Singh
Late Gurdas Kaur / Manjit Singh
Balvinder Singh / Amarjid Kaur
Jasbir Kaur / Jagjit Singh
Gurmeet Singh / Navinder Kaur
Bhajan Singh / Thasvir Kaur
Ranjit Singh / Sukvinder Kaur
Path Da Bhog: 12 August 2023 (Saturday), from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh.
Family members to be contacted:
Amrick Singh: 012-251 8579
Malvinderjit Singh: 012-218 9567
Ranvir Singh: 017-566 8748
Manjit Kaur: 012-418 4073
Entry: 4 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
