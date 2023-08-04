Lall Singh Gill (1947 – 2023), Formerly From Kampung Pasir (Setapak)





Ghaley Aave Nanka Sade UtThee Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR LALL SINGH GILL S/O LATE HARI SINGH GILL

17.9.1947 – 30.7.2023

Formerly From Kampung Pasir (Setapak)

Pind: Ghal Kalan, District: Moga, Punjab.

Wife: Sardarni Bahajan Kaur Sidhu (Shero) d/o Late Marsah Singh Sidhu

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by:

Children & Spouse (Grandchildren)

Sarjit Kaur Gill & Phapinder Singh Randhawa (Balraj Singh Randhawa)

Manjit Kaur Gill & Harbindar Singh (Prabhnaam Singh, Sehajnaam Kaur)

Sukhpal Singh Gill & Preetpal Kaur Randhawa (Harsimar Kaur Gill, Teghveer Singh Gill)

Sri Sukhmani Sahib Path will be held on Saturday, 12th August 2023 from 2pm to 4pm at Late Sardar Lall Singh and Sardarni Bahajan Kaur’s residence at Lot 8348, Jalan 5/1 Kampung Laksamana, 68100, Batu Caves, Selangor

Followed By;

Asa Ki Var and Sahej Path Da Bhog on Sunday, 13th August 2023 from 6am to 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact Details:

Sarjit Kaur (012 – 205 9075)

Manjit Kaur (012 – 204 1435)

Sukhpal Singh (012 – 504 9630)

| Entry: 4 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

