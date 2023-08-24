Little Seedlings Kindergarten students spread Merdeka joy at Rumah Shalom in Bandar Puchong Jaya

Students from Little Seedlings Kindergarten spreading Merdeka Day joy and kindness during their visit to Rumah Shalom Orphanage in Bandar Puchong Jaya.

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

In a heartwarming display of compassion and community spirit, the young students of Little Seedlings Kindergarten embarked on a meaningful visit to the Rumah Shalom in Bandar Puchong Jaya, Selangor.

Led by their Founder and Principal Satwant Kaur and Co-Founder/teacher Michelle, a group of 20 students brought joy and smiles to the orphans under the care of Mr Arul, as part of their Merdeka Day celebration.

As the sun shone brightly on the day of the visit, the atmosphere at Rumah Shalom Orphanage was transformed into one of pure happiness and camaraderie. The Little Seedlings Kindergarten students, aged between 4 to 6 years old, were accompanied by their teachers and caregivers as they arrived with open hearts and thoughtful goodies.

The children from Little Seedlings Kindergarten not only shared laughter and warmth but also brought with them bags of goodies, aiming to make the day special for the orphans. The students eagerly handed out these thoughtful gifts to the 17 orphans, who received them with gleeful smiles and expressions of gratitude.

“Moments like these remind us of the significance of community and kindness,” said Satwant . “Our students are learning valuable lessons in empathy and compassion through experiences like this. These are qualities that will make them better citizens. At the same time, they get to celebrate in advance the nation’s independence.”

Michelle, one of the teachers at Little Seedlings Kindergarten, expressed her pride in the students’ enthusiasm and willingness to brighten the lives of others. “We believe that even at a young age, children can contribute positively to society. This visit was an opportunity for our students to learn the importance of giving back and sharing joy.”

Mr. Arul, the dedicated caretaker at Rumah Shalom Orphanage, was visibly moved by the gesture. “It’s heartening to see young children making an effort to connect with our orphans. Their visit has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on our hearts and the hearts of these children,” he said.

The collaborative effort between Little Seedlings Kindergarten and Rumah Shalom Orphanage serves as a testament to the power of compassion and the difference that small acts of kindness can make in the lives of those less fortunate. As the day came to an end, the bonds formed and the smiles shared echoed a powerful message: that unity and empathy know no age boundaries.

This visit is sure to remain etched in the memories of both the young students and the orphans, a beautiful chapter in the heartwarming story of community support and care.

For more information, please contact:

[012-974 7184 Little Seedlings Kindergarten]

[012 296 5979 Rumah Shalom Mr. Arul]

[012 224 7091 Satwant Kaur]

Little Seedlings Kindergarten Founder/Principal Satwant Kaur (right) and Rumah Shalom Orphanage’s Mr Arul

