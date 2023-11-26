Guru Nanak very much present in Bayan Baru

Guru Nanak’s birthday celebration at Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru – Photo: GSBB

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Sikh Sanggat of Bayan Baru commemorated with gusto the 554th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birthday, joining Sikhs from around the world.

As with most gurdwaras, the local Sikhs are organising an Akhand Path, the continuous reading of the Sikh scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS). Their akhand path at Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru ends tomorrow (Nov 27).

Today, the local Sikhs also held a community outreach event at Batu Grace Ashram in Kulum, Kedah.

