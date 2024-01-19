Sarjit Kaur (1945 – 2024), Rawang

Sarjit Kaur w/o Late Roor Singh
d/o Late Nikka Singh Sidhu

12.4.1945 – 18.1.2024

Pind Chugawa Moga

Children / Spouses:
Santokh Singh/ Daljit Kaur
Surinder Kaur/Avtar Singh
Inderjit Kaur/ Balwant Singh
Harjit Kaur/ Harjit Singh
Late Sampuran Singh/Late Parveen Kaur
Late Gurpinder Singh/Balbir Kaur

FUNERAL

2pm, 21 January 2024 (Sunday)
Serendah Hindu Crematorium
Cortege leave at 1pm from residence at No 66, Taman Velox 7, 48000, Rawang, Selangor

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

1 February 2024 (Thursday), 9am -12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Serendah

Contact:
Balwant Singh 019 – 270 6624
Inderjit Kaur 016 – 914 2529

