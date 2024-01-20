Opdesh Kaur a/p Waryam Singh (1935 – 2024), Ipoh

OPDESH KAUR A/P WARYAM SINGH

27.11.1935 – 19.1.2024

Age: 88 years

Passed away peacefully on Friday, 19th of January 2024

She will be dearly missed, lovingly remembered and forever cherished by all her siblings, children, spouses, fifteen grandchildren, four great grandsons and relatives:

Children / Spouses:

Dr Rajinder Singh / Tang Kim Hong

Sarjit Kaur / Harinder Singh

Dr Jasbir Singh / Jagdish Kaur

Chand Kaur / Avtar Singh

Sujan Kaur / Late Amarjit Singh Jessy

You are welcome to pay your last respects on Saturday, 20.1.2024 from 12pm – 6pm at her residence at 37, Jalan Dinding Lim Garden, Ipoh

Cortege leaves at 12pm on Sunday, 21 January 2024 for cremation at Buntong Crematorium, Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 28th January 2024 (10am to 12noon) at Gurdwara Sahib Railway Ipoh followed by Guru ka Langgar.

| Entry: 20 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

