Opdesh Kaur a/p Waryam Singh (1935 – 2024), Ipoh

OPDESH KAUR A/P WARYAM SINGH
27.11.1935 – 19.1.2024
Age: 88 years
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 19th of January 2024
She will be dearly missed, lovingly remembered and forever cherished by all her siblings, children, spouses, fifteen grandchildren, four great grandsons and relatives:
Children / Spouses:
Dr Rajinder Singh / Tang Kim Hong
Sarjit Kaur / Harinder Singh
Dr Jasbir Singh / Jagdish Kaur
Chand Kaur / Avtar Singh
Sujan Kaur / Late Amarjit Singh Jessy
You are welcome to pay your last respects on Saturday, 20.1.2024 from 12pm – 6pm at her residence at 37, Jalan Dinding Lim Garden, Ipoh
Cortege leaves at 12pm on Sunday, 21 January 2024 for cremation at Buntong Crematorium, Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak
Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 28th January 2024 (10am to 12noon) at Gurdwara Sahib Railway Ipoh followed by Guru ka Langgar.
| Entry: 20 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
