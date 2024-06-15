Bollywood & Bhangra Night at Asia Pacific University | 2 Aug 2024

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Bollywood & Bhangra Night at Malaysian university organised by the Asia Pacific University (APU) Punjabi Cultural Society.

2 Aug 2024 | Friday | 6.30pm onwards

Registration form, click here (https://forms.gle/YSbVDvs5DhuQyJev8)

