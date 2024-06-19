‘The groove is infectious’: Bhangra-beat Euro 2024 anthem thrills Germany – The Guardian

Lovely and Monty Bhangu with the Bhangra-beat Euro 2024 anthem

By The Guardian | Germany |

Two Indian brothers have scored a Euro 2024 hit in Germany with an earworm ode to the ethnically diverse host team, featuring a playful video that has fans dancing to Punjabi beats in a joyful rebuff of the far right.

Diese EM 2024 (This Euro 2024) by Lovely and Monty Bhangu, who work as taxi drivers in Hamburg, came out before Germany’s 5-1 opener against Scotland. After the victory, the German-language, Bhangra-infused song went viral, with calls for the duo to be invited to perform at one of the Mannschaft’s (national team’s) next matches.

“Diese EM in Deutschland wird sehr farbenfroh” (“This [European championship] in Germany will be very colourful”), the brothers sing, with Monty in a black dastār edged with red and gold, and Lovely in a cowboy hat with matching German colours. They dance together wearing German flags as sarongs next to Alster Lake and later in their Mercedes cab, as a chorus of young Germans chime in with “Punjabi!”.

“We’re pushing for our boys … we’ve been champions three times,” a verse intones, set to the high-pitched twang of a tumbi. “Now we’ve got to repeat it – home advantage.”

(The Guardian, 17 June 2024)

