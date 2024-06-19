Thousands march in London to commemorate 40 years since Amritsar massacre – Sky News

There have been reintensified calls for a public inquiry after declassified documents released in 2014 revealed that the British government had a hand in the attack on the Sikhs' holy Golden Temple in the Indian city, with Labour backing a probe if they are elected.

June 1984 remembrance march in London in June 2024 – Photo: Punjab2000 Facebook

By Amrit Singh Mann | Sky News | Britain |

Thousands of British Sikhs have marched in central London to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Amritsar massacre.

The Sikh community showed up in their masses for an issue that is of huge significance to their community.

In 1984, the Indian army stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar – the holiest shrine for Sikhs – with the aim of removing armed Sikh dissidents who sought the creation of an independent homeland, called Khalistan.

The operation ended in bloodshed with hundreds of civilians killed.

The Indian government has in the past said that the operation was carried out against militants and not the Sikh community.

Some 40 years on, there remains anger – not just against the Indian government, but also the British government.

In 2014, declassified documents released under the 30-year rule revealed that the British government at the time sent an SAS officer to help guide the Indian government with the attack.

The secret documents also suggested that the then prime minister Margaret Thatcher knew the SAS was advising the Indian government.

