Mokhtar Singh @ Nick (1964 – 2023), Rasa

MOKHTAR SINGH (NICK) S/O LATE SARDAR LAL SINGH
(1964 to 2023) (Rasa)
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure
Spouse: Jasvinder Kaur a/p Dial Singh
Children: Dr. Harkiran Kaur and Amardeep Singh
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Nanaksar Serendah
1st December 2024 (Sunday)
9am to 12 pm, followed by Guru ka langgar
For information call
Gardeep Singh 012 396 2989
Gormage Singh 012 377 3706
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by Brothers, Sisters and Family
KINDLY TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION FROM THE FAMILY
