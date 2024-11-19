Mokhtar Singh @ Nick (1964 – 2023), Rasa

First Mithi Yaad

MOKHTAR SINGH (NICK) S/O LATE SARDAR LAL SINGH

(1964 to 2023) (Rasa)

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure

Spouse: Jasvinder Kaur a/p Dial Singh

Children: Dr. Harkiran Kaur and Amardeep Singh

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Nanaksar Serendah

1st December 2024 (Sunday)

9am to 12 pm, followed by Guru ka langgar

For information call

Gardeep Singh 012 396 2989

Gormage Singh 012 377 3706

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by Brothers, Sisters and Family

KINDLY TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION FROM THE FAMILY

