Bayan Baru Sikhs visit differently-abled home for Guru Nanak gurpurab

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru visited a home for the differently-abled in Penang as part of Guru Nanak’s 555th birthday which ended today (Nov 17). For more photos, go here or here.

