Teh Kaur Santa Singh (1939 – 2025), Ipoh

Teh Kaur a/p Late Santa Singh
21.1.1939 – 8.5.2025
From Ipoh, Perak
Village: Chabal
Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by all family members.
Husband: Late Surjan Singh Bhullar (Baba Bakala) of Ipoh, Perak
Sister: Late Harcharan Kaur a/p Late Santa Singh
Children / Spouses:
1) Manjit Kaur / Jesbee Singh
2) Mathanjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh
3) Harmeet Kaur / Diljit Singh
4) Jasvinder Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur
5) Saranjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh
6) Baljit Kaur / Saranjit Singh
7) Jaspal Singh / Harjinder Kaur
8) Kuljit Singh / Karamjit Kaur
Also deeply missed by Grandchildren and Great grandchildren
LAST RITES
10th May 2025 (Saturday)
1.00 pm: Cortège leaves from No 1, Solok Stadium 4, Ipoh Garden 31400, Ipoh, Perak
2.00 pm: Saskkar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium
PATH DA BHOG
24th May 2025 (Saturday)
9.30am to 12pm
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak
Contact:
Jasvinder Singh @ Rocky 017 – 284 9080
Jaspal Singh 012 – 239 3127
Kuljit Singh 016 – 551 9638
| Entry: 8 May 2025 | Source: Family
