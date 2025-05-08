Teh Kaur Santa Singh (1939 – 2025), Ipoh

Teh Kaur a/p Late Santa Singh

21.1.1939 – 8.5.2025

From Ipoh, Perak

Village: Chabal

Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by all family members.

Husband: Late Surjan Singh Bhullar (Baba Bakala) of Ipoh, Perak

Sister: Late Harcharan Kaur a/p Late Santa Singh

Children / Spouses:

1) Manjit Kaur / Jesbee Singh

2) Mathanjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh

3) Harmeet Kaur / Diljit Singh

4) Jasvinder Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur

5) Saranjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh

6) Baljit Kaur / Saranjit Singh

7) Jaspal Singh / Harjinder Kaur

8) Kuljit Singh / Karamjit Kaur

Also deeply missed by Grandchildren and Great grandchildren

LAST RITES

10th May 2025 (Saturday)

1.00 pm: Cortège leaves from No 1, Solok Stadium 4, Ipoh Garden 31400, Ipoh, Perak

2.00 pm: Saskkar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium

PATH DA BHOG

24th May 2025 (Saturday)

9.30am to 12pm

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak

Contact:

Jasvinder Singh @ Rocky 017 – 284 9080

Jaspal Singh 012 – 239 3127

Kuljit Singh 016 – 551 9638

| Entry: 8 May 2025 | Source: Family

