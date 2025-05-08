Sardar Darshan Singh Punea (1941 – 2025), Setapak, KL

Sardar Darshan Singh Punea s/o Late Sdr Naran Singh

11.9.1941 – 8.5.2025

Setapak, KL

Village: Jalal di Waal; District: Ludhiana

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband and grandfather.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, his children, grandchildren, relatives & friends.

LAST RITES

9 May 2025, Friday

2.30pm – 3.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

For further information, kindly contact

Gurprit 016 685 4154

Manoj 016 222 3581

| Entry: 8 May 2025 | Source: Family

