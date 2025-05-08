Next stops for NKJ: Sentul, Kajang & Seremban

Next stop for NKJ 2025 tour is Sentul, KL. The UK-based Jatha, led by Harinder Singh, will then be in Kajang (Sunday, May 11) and Seremban (Sunday, May 11 & Monday, May 12). Click here for posting at Facebook or Instagram.

