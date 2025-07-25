MJHL 2025: The boys start on a winning note

KLSSRC beat Storm DBKL 3-0 in their opening game for MJHL 2025 on July 24, 2025 – Photo: Supplied

The Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club (KLSSRC) team began their fourth season in Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) 2025 on a winning note.

They defeated Storm DBKL 3-0 yesterday, with the goals coming from Jaideep Ryan Singh, Shakty Yogenthiran and Jaidev Singh Dio.

The team is up against MHS Junior tonight (July 25, 9pm, NHC1) before meeting Negeri Sembilan (July 27, 8pm, NHC2) and TBSS-MSSMNS (July 29, 8pm, NHC1).

