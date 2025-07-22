MPs court Sikh votes, ignore Sikh issues in Parliament

When MPs visit Gurdwaras to seek Sikh votes, they are expected to show an understanding of the Sikh tradition, issues and concerns. They should make only those promises which they can deliver

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Southall in London for the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak in 2019 – Photo: Boris Johnson Facebook

Defence of the rights of minorities is a true measure of the success of true democracies. That also assumes loyalty to the national values and way of life by minority communities.

British Sikhs have never asked for more except that their rights as a legally distinct ethnic (qaumi) minority should be safeguarded. Otherwise, Sikhs have adjusted well to the British way of life.

When MPs visit Gurdwaras to seek Sikh votes, they are expected to show an understanding of the Sikh tradition, issues and concerns. They should make only those promises which they can deliver. For example, one such promise made by the Labour Party in opposition before the last general election was to hold a judge-led inquiry into the role of UK in 1984 Darbar Sahib attack by the Indian Army. Anti-Sikh measures by PM Margaret Thatcher at the time, need scrutiny. That promise has yet to be delivered by the Labour Government.

MPs of all parties need to be aware that they are dealing with well-educated British Sikh next generations who will make them account for the pre-election promises. Sikhs are not block voters. Depending on party manifestos, Sikhs join all parties and play their role as responsible citizens. This democratic approach by the Sikhs to vote according to own personal political choices can be misread by sitting MPs more inclined to please block-voting communities. They may assume that Sikhs can be safely ignored because they appear to be divided between parties. That can be a miscalculation.

As a distinct British community, Sikhs are well educated, self-reliant, prosperous net contributors to the UK economy. Regardless of their diverse political affiliations, they do share common values as members of the Panth also. That is a unique concept of a religio-political entity focused on honest living in God remembrance, sharing, service and justice akin to British values. That concept of the Panth does unite all Sikhs as often witnessed at major Sikh events. Sikhs can be much more influential in plural societies than their numbers or diverse political affiliations would suggest. To ignore just Sikh rights can be costly for politicians in the long run.

MPs cannot be selective between the majority community and British minorities when upholding the rights of British Citizens including those visiting abroad. Regrettably, that has been the case over the years and the most recent example is that of Jagtar Singh Johal awaiting justice in India.

The collective memory of every community is long. Sikh constituents remember MPs who have supported just Sikh needs and concerns over the last few decades during a time of changing race relations. For example, MP Sydney Bidwell of Ealing Southall is remembered for crucial role in The Turban Victory.

Generally, Sikh contribution to the British way of life, long history of Anglo-Sikh relations, Sikhs as loyal citizens and their massive net contribution to the UK economy are well set out in the successive Sikh Manifestos. Most MPs, and especially those from constituencies with large Sikh populations, should make themselves conversant with these publications since 2015. They should attend All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) for Sikhs briefings.

By taking up issues of concern to minorities like the Sikhs, MPs place themselves in a stronger position as true guardians of democratic principles.

