Jaginder Kaur (1942 – 2025), Tatt Khalsa / Kuala Lumpur

Jaginder Kaur d/o Bachatar Singh

18.5.1942 – 22.7.2025

Parents: Late Gianni Bachittar Singh Ji (Former Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor) & Late Mata Jaswant Kaur Ji)

You will be dearly missed by your family, relatives and friends. We love you so much. You will forever remain in our hearts.

LAST RITES

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

9.30am – 11.45am: Wake

12pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur)

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, August 2nd, 2025

5pm to 7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor

Contact:

Amarinder Kaur 012 3961 356

Guracharan Singh (Guru) 019 6697 149

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 22 July 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here