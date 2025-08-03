Sardarni Sivinder Kaur (1936 – 2025), Sungai Petani

Sardarni Sivinder Kaur d/o Late Sardar Alla Singh

19.3.1936 – 31.7.2025

Husband: Late Sdr Gopal Singh s/o Late Sdr Sham Singh, Formerly From Kopisan Baru, Gopeng

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Sardarni Sivinder Kaur D/O Late Sardar Alla Singh on Thursday, 31st July 2025.

Children:

Gurnam Singh

Jaswinder Kaur

Rattan Singh

Nermal Kaur

Nachhater Singh

Jaswant Singh

Late Ram Kaur

Eqbal Kaur

Sukhbeer Singh

Harwender Singh

AKHAND PATH

Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Petani

8th to 10th August 2025 (Friday – Sunday)

8th August 2025 (Friday)

6.30am – Japji Saab

7.00am – Asa Di Vaar

9.00am – Akhand Path Aramb (Commencement)

10th August 2025 (Sunday)

Akhand Path da Phog followed by Kirtan Darbar, Anthim Ardas and Sempathi.

Harwender Singh 012-418 2654

Rattan Singh 019- 452 9949

Entry: 3 Aug 2025

