Sargit Kaur (1937 – 2025), Bahau, Negeri Sembilan

Sargit Kaur D/O Late Bishen Singh

18.6.1937 – 3.8.2025

(Bahau, Negeri Sembilan)

Village: Bille Walla

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Maa, Mummy, Bebeji, Nani, Maaji

Husband: Late Sdr. Harnek Singh (Bahau)

Children:

Gurbakhish Singh & Malkith Kaur

Jasmir Kaur & Mohindar Singh Walia

Gurdev Kaur & Kuljinder Singh

Shanti Kaur & Satvinder Singh

Manjeet Kaur

Jagjit Kaur & Amerik Singh Parmar

Grandchildren:

Evelyn Kaur Jaj

Kirandeep Kaur Sandhu

Ravinder Singh Jaj

Jagdeep Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jasreena Ashvin Kaur

Belindajeet Kaur

Nakhesh Asheel Singh

Alinajeet Kaur

Qabir Singh

Mikhale Singh

Rajvir Singh

Jazlynn Kaur

LAST RITES

Nirvana Crematorium Sek 21 Shah Alam

4th August 2025, Monday

12:45pm: Cortège leaves from No 54, Jalan SS 5A/8, SS 5, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

2.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Crematoriam, Sek. 21 Shah Alam

AKHAND PATH

Gurdwara Sahib Subang

10am, 14 Aug (Thursday) – 16 Aug (Saturday)

PATH DA BHOG

10am, 16 Aug 2025 (Saturday)

Contact:

Jasmir Kaur: +6012-621 0047

Gurdev Kaur: +6012-690 8400

