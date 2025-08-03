Kuldip Singh Singar Singh (1967 – 2025), Taman Bukit Cheras

Kuldip Singh s/o Singar Singh

7.9.1967 – 2.8.2025

Parents: Late Singar Singh & Late Gurcharan Kaur d/o D Chanan Singh

FUNERAL

5 Aug 2025, Tuesday

Shamshan Boomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL

10am: Wake

12pm: Saskaar (cremation)

Path da Bhog: To Be Announced

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 3 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here