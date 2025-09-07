Stress Management Workshop 2.0 for SPM students | 28 Sept 2025 | Online

Stress Management Workshop 2.0 for SPM students

Online | Sunday, 28 September 2025 | 12pm-1pm

Presenter: Miss Jasvin Kaur Sidhu (Lecturer)

To register, send WhatsApp to 014 939 0925

Jasvin Kaur Sidhu, an English lecturer with BA in English and Master of English as a Second Language (Hons) from UM, has over 10 years’ experience teaching local and international students.

