Madam Jasbir Kaur (1932 – 2025), Seremban

Madam Jasbir Kaur d/o Tara Singh
(Seremban)
25 February 1932 – 15 September 2025
Children / Spouses:
Simran Kanda / Roberto Girola
Hardeepak Kanda
Hargobind Kanda
Dr. Harkerith Kanda / Dr. Ranjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Sahil Rhys Singh Kanda
Aroon Hayden Singh Kanda
Rhea Aneera Kaur
Neha Sahana Kaur
Special thanks to the carers: Maliga, Halimah, Wati, Fitri
LAST RITES
Wednesday, 17 September 2025
9am: Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Kirtan
11am: Cortege leaves from residence (2105, Bukit Blossom, Jalan Tok Ungku, 70100,Seremban, Negeri Sembilan)
11:30am:Saskaar at Templer Crematorium
PATH DA BHOG
Akhand Path will commence on Thursday, 18 September 2025 at 5pm
Antim Ardaas on Saturday, 20 September 2025 from 5pm-7pm
Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
She lived a colorful life brimming with love, kindness, and joy.
Her presence touched countless hearts and she will be profoundly missed.
Hardeepak Kanda 012-6186 707
Dr. Ranjit Singh 012-3312 542
