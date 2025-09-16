Madam Jasbir Kaur (1932 – 2025), Seremban

Madam Jasbir Kaur d/o Tara Singh

(Seremban)

25 February 1932 – 15 September 2025

Children / Spouses:

Simran Kanda / Roberto Girola

Hardeepak Kanda

Hargobind Kanda

Dr. Harkerith Kanda / Dr. Ranjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Sahil Rhys Singh Kanda

Aroon Hayden Singh Kanda

Rhea Aneera Kaur

Neha Sahana Kaur

Special thanks to the carers: Maliga, Halimah, Wati, Fitri

LAST RITES

Wednesday, 17 September 2025

9am: Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Kirtan

11am: Cortege leaves from residence (2105, Bukit Blossom, Jalan Tok Ungku, 70100,Seremban, Negeri Sembilan)

11:30am:Saskaar at Templer Crematorium

PATH DA BHOG

Akhand Path will commence on Thursday, 18 September 2025 at 5pm

Antim Ardaas on Saturday, 20 September 2025 from 5pm-7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

She lived a colorful life brimming with love, kindness, and joy.

Her presence touched countless hearts and she will be profoundly missed.

Hardeepak Kanda 012-6186 707

Dr. Ranjit Singh 012-3312 542

