Karamjeet Kaur Santokh Singh (1947 – 2025)

Karamjeet Kaur Santokh Singh

5.10.1947 – 16.9.2025

Passed away on Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Leaving behind beloved husband Dr Sovinder Singh (Klinik Negara Sentul)

Children / Spouses:

Dr Hardeep Singh Sandhu / Dr Simran Kaur Malhi

Dr Harpreet Kaur Sandhu-Chappell / Aaron Chappel

Grandchildren:

Hiranya Sandhu

Raehan Sandhu

Amara Sandhu Chappell

Brothers, sisters family and friends.

WAKE

Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Visiting Hours: 8:00 PM onwards

Venue: 21, Jalan 1/4B, Bukit Mas, Taman Melawati, 53100, KL

FUNERAL

Wednesday, 17 September 2025

9:30 AM: Funeral Prayers

11:30 AM: Cortege leaves the residence

1:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at DBKL Crematorium (Jalan Kuari, Taman Pertama, 55300 Cheras, KL)

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

Sunday, 21 September 2025

9.30am to 11.30am.

Guru ka Langgar will be served

For further information, please contact:

Dr Harpreet 013 363 4051

Dr Hardeep 013 623 2990 (Dr Savinder Singh)

Richard D Ernest 019 311 3446 (Funeral Director)

