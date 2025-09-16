Karamjeet Kaur Santokh Singh (1947 – 2025)

Karamjeet Kaur Santokh Singh
5.10.1947 – 16.9.2025
Passed away on Tuesday, 16 September 2025
Leaving behind beloved husband Dr Sovinder Singh (Klinik Negara Sentul)
Children / Spouses:
Dr Hardeep Singh Sandhu / Dr Simran Kaur Malhi
Dr Harpreet Kaur Sandhu-Chappell / Aaron Chappel
Grandchildren:
Hiranya Sandhu
Raehan Sandhu
Amara Sandhu Chappell
Brothers, sisters family and friends.
WAKE
Tuesday, 16 September 2025
Visiting Hours: 8:00 PM onwards
Venue: 21, Jalan 1/4B, Bukit Mas, Taman Melawati, 53100, KL
FUNERAL
Wednesday, 17 September 2025
9:30 AM: Funeral Prayers
11:30 AM: Cortege leaves the residence
1:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at DBKL Crematorium (Jalan Kuari, Taman Pertama, 55300 Cheras, KL)
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL
Sunday, 21 September 2025
9.30am to 11.30am.
Guru ka Langgar will be served
For further information, please contact:
Dr Harpreet 013 363 4051
Dr Hardeep 013 623 2990 (Dr Savinder Singh)
Richard D Ernest 019 311 3446 (Funeral Director)
| Entry: 16 Sept 2025 | Source: Family
