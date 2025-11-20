Malaysia: This Saturday, special screening offering rare glimpse behind Amardeep Singh’s Guru Nanak docuseries

A special screening of a documentary capturing the making of this series will be held in Kuala Lumpur, alongside two talks by the Sikh filmmaker, at a leadership seminar on Saturday, 22 November 2025 (8:30am–12:30pm).

You may have heard of the monumental work of Amardeep Singh’s 24-episode Guru Nanak docuseries. How did it take shape? What were the lessons learnt?

A special screening of a documentary capturing those moments will be held alongside two talks by the Sikh filmmaker at a leadership seminar on Saturday (22 Nov 2025, 8.30am to 12.30pm) in Kuala Lumpur.

Amardeep is the creator of the acclaimed docuseries “Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels.”

Amardeep’s first book and sequel capturing Sikh legacy in Pakistan – Photo / Sarjit Kaur

Earlier, he brought alive, compelling images and heart-warming stories in two books –‘LOST HERITAGE The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan and THE QUEST CONTINUES: LOST HERITAGE The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’.

Now, Malaysians will get to view a yet-to-be released documentary on his travels, entitled UNFOLDING IDENTITY, RECLAIMING HERITAGE.

The 35-minute film draws from the creative process of the making of the Guru Nanak docuseries entitled ‘Allegory, A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels’, a dive deep into Guru Nanak’s profound message of the Oneness of Creation — an insight that transcends boundaries of religion, geography and identity. This presentation was delivered in March 2025 at the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada.

At the one-day event in Kuala Lumpur, Amardeep will present two talks: Guru Nanak – An Embodiment of Oneness as well as Think Like a Sage, Act Like a Leader.

Fascinating Find: Amardeep Singh and his team at a railway station with a name almost identical to Bhai Mardana, the constant travel companion of Guru Nanak (Episode 14). The Maradana Railway Station, located in a suburb of Colombo, is one of the primary railway hubs in the country. – Photo: Photograb from Episode 14 of the Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels

WISDOM TO LEADERSHIP

22 Nov 2025 (8.30am to 12.30pm)

Venue: Asia Pacific University, KL

Join the visionary filmmaker behind the award-winning Guru Nanak docuseries, whose storytelling has captivated global audiences.

2. Hear from the trailblazing author who, over a decade ago, carried out the first-ever pioneering documentation of Sikh heritage sites across Pakistan.

3. Engage with the thought-leader invited by Harvard University to share fresh insights on modern leadership models drawn from the timeless wisdom of Indic Saints.

* Session 1: Guru Nanak – An Embodiment of Oneness

* Session 2: Think Like a Sage, Act Like a Leader

Register now by filling up the google form…

https://forms.gle/F3E77tqKVrEoKFtL9

Hosted by: Asia Pacific University, KL

Supported by: Khalsa Diwan Malaysia | Sikh Women’s Awareness Network | Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia

* TheGuruNanak.com | OnenessInDiversity.com

