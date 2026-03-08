Where Honour Lives

On this International Women’s Day, JASRINDER KAUr looks at how women are reshaping tomorrow through courage, dignity and the pursuit of equality

On this International Women’s Day I imagine a world where women walk safely at night, where equality is practised in homes and workplaces, where daughters grow up without fear, and where men stand proudly as partners in dignity. – AI-aided graphic

By Jasrinder Kaur

Today I honour women everywhere. I honour the activists who march for justice, the scientists who push the boundaries of knowledge, the artists who create beauty from struggle, the entrepreneurs who build futures, the athletes who inspire with resilience, and the mothers, daughters, sisters and friends who lift each other up every day. I honour women in villages sustaining families, women in cities driving innovation, and women across the world who carry hope into tomorrow.

Clothing is self-expression. This, too, is to be respected by everyone. A woman is to be respected and honoured in every manner, for her voice, her choices, her creativity, her leadership and her freedom. Empowerment is not abstract. It is action. It is women leading climate movements, coding breakthroughs, healing communities and preserving culture. It is women raising families with strength, shaping workplaces with vision, and building digital spaces where equality is not debated but practised.

But empowerment is not the responsibility of women alone. Men must act differently. Real strength is respect. A man exists because of a woman, and his dignity is measured by how he honours that truth. True men are those who stand beside women as equals, who recognise their voices, and who live with integrity.

Positive action begins with listening when women speak. It means sharing power in boardrooms and classrooms. It means standing beside women in movements for justice. It means raising daughters with respect, treating wives with equality and sharing household labour. It means creating workplaces where women lead without barriers and communities where girls grow up free of fear.

I speak as a woman who will not carry the burden of men’s vulgarity upon my shoulders. I will not accept that my freedom must shrink because men cannot discipline their instincts. Empowerment is about women walking freely, men standing as allies, and society living responsibly.

On this International Women’s Day, I imagine a world where women walk safely at night, where equality is practised in homes and workplaces, where daughters grow up without fear, and where men stand proudly as partners in dignity.

Let us shape a world where honour is guarded not by cloth but by conscience, where respect is instinctive, and where celebration of women is the measure of our humanity.

