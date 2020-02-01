Hardial Singh Sangha (1939-2020), Retired Senior Assistant La Salle (Primary), Klang

HARDIAL SINGH SANGHA S/O LATE JASWANT SINGH SANGHA

(2.01.1939 – 1.02.2020)

Retired Senior Assistant La Salle (Primary), Klang

Cortège timing: Cortège will depart from our residence at No.51, Jalan Pulau Pinang 6/KU1, 41050, Klang at 12pm on 2 Feb 2020 (Sunday) followed by cremation at Bliss Gardens, Jalan Setia Makmur U14/49, Section 14, 40170 Shah Alam

Akhand Path will be held at our residence from 6 Feb 2020 (Thursday), 9am to 8 Feb (9am).

Path Da Bhog: 9 Feb 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gudwara Sahib Klang

Contact:

Balbeer 012 6888 222

Hardeep 012 2273 338

Jasdeen 018 2020 205

| Entry: 1 Feb 2020 | Source: Family